Serena Williams & Fiancé Alexis Ohanian Took Their Love To The Beach

It's been a few months since Serena Williams announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian last December. While there's been little word of wedding plans, the couple appear to be going strong.
The tennis champion and her Reddit cofounder beau took their love (get it?) to the beach recently, at which point Ohanian swooped up his bride-to-be and some mysterious person snapped a photo. It's loving, it's playful, it's perfection.
Well, to us, anyway. The 35-year-old athlete has one minor quibble. You can take the woman off the court...
"My only regret is not pointing my toe," the reigning Wimbledon champ captioned the cute pic. "Sorry, Coach Garry."
Unless Coach Garry is a monster, he'll let it slide.
Though the French Open is just a month away — and the chance to defend her Wimbledon title in London not long after — Williams has managed to work in some quality time with her future husband.
Here's Ohanian dogsitting her pooped-out puppy, Chip, who was last seen watching her play tennis with two ridiculously lucky strangers in San Francisco.
The happy couple also got to indulge Williams' love of tacos (and puns) while shopping for bikes last week.
Long story short: These guys are adorable. So when's the wedding?
“I really haven’t thought about it too much, because I wasn’t even really gonna think about it until after the tournament,” Williams told reporters during a press conference at the Australian Open in January. “So, I just keep saying, ‘February, I’ll start looking at the bigger picture of my life.’ But right now I’m just so focused that this is all I can think about.”
Got it. Hey, these things take time. There are wedding dresses to be designed, Beyoncé songs to be selected for the procession and first dance, tennis championships to be won...
