Serena Williams surprised us all when she announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. She revealed the news in December via a poem on Reddit (naturally). He’s worth around $150 million. She’s the greatest athlete in the word. Honestly, anyone would be lucky to date either of them. But alas, they have each other. And from the looks of things, they’re really happy with their choice to become an official thing. During a post-match press conference at the Australian Open, Williams addressed her relationship for the first time since announcing her engagement. The tennis star told reporters that being engaged feels “really good.” When asked what she loves most about her new beau, she said that he's a "really nice" guy and "treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see. Really, really nice to see." But it’s not likely that Williams has been wedding planning. She said that she hadn’t really thought about the engagement because she’s been “so focused” on competing at the Australian Open. I live for a love story that involves clear examples of women balancing their relationship and career. And Ohanian certainly supports his soon-to-be-wife’s work. The Sun has pictures of the techie beaming from the stands and snapping pictures as Williams triumphed over Belinda Bencic. Aaaah. The joys of fresh love. Watch Williams address reporters, below.
