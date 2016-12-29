Serena Williams is getting married. The tennis great announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian.
No surprise, Williams made the big announcement via her Reddit account. She did so in the form of a poem that began with her describing the proposal.
"I came home/ A little late/ Someone had a bag packed for me/ And a carriage awaited/ Destination: Rome," she wrote.
Williams explained that is was her very own "charming" who was taking her back to where they first met. "And now it was full circle/ At the same table we first met by chance/ But choice," she wrote. "Down on one knee/ He said 4 words," and she said yes.
The poem was accompanied by a sweet illustration of Ohanian as the Reddit mascot, down on one knee proposing to a cartoon of Williams fittingly wearing Nike gear. The message above the artwork was "Future Mrs. Kn0thing," a nod to her fiancé's Reddit handle.
According to Us Weekly, Williams started dating the tech developer in 2015 after ending things with rumored fling Drake, but kept the relationship out of the spotlight. It seemed she wasn't interested in keeping this good news quiet though.
Neither was Ohanian who replied to Williams' Reddit post with, "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."
