Serena Williams is getting married. The tennis great announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian.No surprise, Williams made the big announcement via her Reddit account . She did so in the form of a poem that began with her describing the proposal."I came home/ A little late/ Someone had a bag packed for me/ And a carriage awaited/ Destination: Rome," she wrote.Williams explained that is was her very own "charming" who was taking her back to where they first met. "And now it was full circle/ At the same table we first met by chance/ But choice," she wrote. "Down on one knee/ He said 4 words," and she said yes.The poem was accompanied by a sweet illustration of Ohanian as the Reddit mascot, down on one knee proposing to a cartoon of Williams fittingly wearing Nike gear. The message above the artwork was "Future Mrs. Kn0thing," a nod to her fiancé's Reddit handle.