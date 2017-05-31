Here's a question: Will Serena Williams ever have the chance to announce news of her pregnancy on purpose? Her sister, Venus, just let slip the sex of the baby months after the athlete accidentally announced her pregnancy on Snapchat. Despite Serena and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian previously declaring that they were waiting to learn the sex of the baby, Venus seemingly revealed the sex during an interview with Eurosport on Wednesday when she referred to the baby as "she."
"What is the baby going to call you?" the interviewer asked the fellow tennis star.
"She's going to call me 'favorite aunt,'" Venus, replied with a laugh. "We're all like, 'Baby V, baby Lyn, baby Isha.' We all want the baby to be named after us."
This may have just been a slip or an assumption on Venus' part, but neither she nor her sister have taken to social media to clarify the statements. Watch below and see what you make of it:
First part for @Barry_Clarke93 et al pic.twitter.com/fDfCgpd9oc— David Hughes (@davidihughes) May 31, 2017
If this was a mistake on Venus' part, Serena knows better than anyone that, hey, it happens.
"Well, actually it was an accident," the 35-year-old said about her pregnancy announcement during an interview with Gayle King at the TED conference in Vancouver. "I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going...On social media, you press the wrong button and… 30 minutes later I missed four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ But it was a good moment. I was only going to wait five or six more days [to tell people]."
If Venus was correct, congratulations on the good news! If she wasn't, we're still just as excited to welcome the little one into the world. Maybe soon Serena will accidentally butt-dial someone and reveal exactly when that will be.
