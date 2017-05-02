Serena Williams And Her Fiancé Are Waiting To Learn The Sex Of Their Baby

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian are kicking it old school. While attending the 2017 Met Gala in New York City, the tennis star revealed that the two parents didn't want to know the sex of their baby. At least, not until the baby is born.
When it comes to planning for the baby's arrival, they call it just that: "baby." There's no rush, and they're thankfully not feeling the pressure when it comes to having everything together for their kid.
"We have time," Williams stressed when asked how she felt about her impending due date. As far as Ohanian is concerned, things are "really good."
One thing they do have to figure out pretty soon, however, is where their new baby will be raised. Ohanian lives in San Francisco, so does that mean Williams will be packing her backs and putting on a Giants' baseball cap?
"That's the question of the hour," she told Vogue. "I couldn't be stuck in a more beautiful place."
This is a wonderfully laid back attitude towards what can be a stressful process, especially given the fact that the athlete didn't mean to announce her pregnancy at all.
“Well, actually it was an accident," she explained to Gayle King during a TED conference in Vancouver. "I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going."
She was documenting the progress on Snapchat, intending to save the photo but instead blasting it to all of her followers.
“I didn’t tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I’d been saving it," she continued. "On social media, you press the wrong button and… 30 minutes later I missed four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ But it was a good moment."
Williams is due some time in the fall, and we can't wait to welcome "baby" into the world!
