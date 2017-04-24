Serena Williams Penned A Sweet Letter To Her Baby

A new Snoo is on the way! My number one, @serenawilliams, is pregnant (she announced officially earlier today) and I'm so excited to meet the little one. You keep amazing me. April 24 is a hard day for all of us Armenians; may we always remember the sacrifices our predecessors made; honor them through our successes; and appreciate our blessings.

