Serena Williams Penned A Sweet Letter To Her Baby

A new Snoo is on the way! My number one, @serenawilliams, is pregnant (she announced officially earlier today) and I'm so excited to meet the little one. You keep amazing me. April 24 is a hard day for all of us Armenians; may we always remember the sacrifices our predecessors made; honor them through our successes; and appreciate our blessings.
My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. ? from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy