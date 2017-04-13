Watch Pregnant Heidi Montag Tear Up During Her First Ultrasound

And they're off! Just one day after Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announced their pregnancy, the father-to-be has begun documenting the journey on video. The clip, given exclusively to E! News, shows Montag getting emotional at her first ultrasound when she is finally able to see her baby on screen.
The moment the grainy image appears, Montag gasps. "I can't believe that's ours!" she says, wiping tears away. "Oh my gosh, that's so exciting."
She even gets a little ahead of herself, asking, "Can you tell? Is it a boy or a girl?"
While it's definitely too early for those details in a medical sense, hypothetically, Spencer and Heidi have been planning this baby for some time. Back in December they told Refinery29 that they had already picked out a baby name: Spider.
Advertisement
"I have never been more excited," Montag said when the couple announced the pregnancy to Us Weekly. "The reality is sinking in that we are going to have a child! I’ve read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don’t know anything."
“The look on her face, I can’t even describe it," Pratt said, remembering the day Montag told him the news. "She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread. Heidi said, ‘I’m pregnant' — I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!'"
Fellow The Hills alum Audrina Patridge, who just had a baby of her own, revealed in April that the couple was trying for a baby this year.
"Heidi wrote me congratulating me about Kirra and I was like, 'You're next!'" she told Us Weekly. "And she's like, 'Yeah!' They want to try this year, so we'll see what happens."
"She has planned and thought about this," Spencer added in their announcement, revealing that Heidi has wanted to have a baby since the day they met. "I need to step up the pampering game, though. Baby, I owe you a massage and the best frozen dinner I can make!"
Watch the video below!
Advertisement