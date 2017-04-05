Audrina Patridge Says Heidi & Spencer Pratt Are Trying To Have A Baby

Audrina Patridge just revealed some major news about Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. But was it really hers to share?
In an interview with Us Weekly published Wednesday, Patridge suggested that her Hills costars, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, are trying to conceive a baby this year.
"Heidi wrote me congratulating me about Kirra and I was like, 'You're next!'" Patridge told Us Weekly. "And she's like, 'Yeah!' They want to try this year, so we'll see what happens."
If the Pratts are trying to conceive, we wish them the best during this exciting (but often stressful!) time. Still, it's odd that Patridge is sharing this news, rather than the couple themselves.
Trying to conceive is an extremely personal decision – and if Heidi and Spencer wanted the world to know they were planning to get pregnant, it's their choice when to speak out about it. Patridge didn't mean any harm with her comments, but the couple still deserves their space when discussing such a private matter.
Patridge, for her part, welcomed her daughter Kirra last June. If the Pratts do have a baby, they'll be in good company — in addition to her, Hills stars Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port are both pregnant, too. And Kristin Cavallari already has three kids.
Us Weekly notes that Pratt did tweet about baby names in February, which some fans saw as a clue. And he responded "2017 goals" to a fan's reply to his tweet. Still, until the couple wants to make their own announcement, it's probably best for their friends and costars to let them do the talking.
A rep for Montag didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this story when we obtain a response.
