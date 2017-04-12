As we approach Easter, that egg-filled holiday, here's something to ponder: Did the cast of Laguna Beach all agree to procreate in 2017? Because it sure seems that way. As of April 12, more than a few members of this particular reality show franchise have announced upcoming babies. It's all very suspicious, you know?
Granted, spring seems to be the time for new arrivals anyway — at least this spring. The first half of 2017 saw Amal Clooney, Oscar Isaac, and the inimitable Beyoncé Knowles share the news that they're expecting. Really, the Laguna Beach crew is just jumping on the celebrity baby bandwagon, although the first of the baby announcements came in January.
Conspiracy theories aside, this confluence of zygotes is probably due to a number of factors. For one, most of the Laguna Beach alums are in their early 30s and recently married, which puts them in a prime position for babymaking. However, that doesn't mean we're not convinced this is all a part of some plot to produce Laguna Beach: Nursery Edition next year. (Which, by the way, we'd totally watch.) The following photos are proof that this theory is possibly maybe true.