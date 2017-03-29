Oscar Isaac Is Soon To Be A Dad & The Internet Is Hilariously Bitter About It

Internet boyfriends are hard to find and even harder to keep. And today, Twitter finally crossed one name off of its Imaginary Hubby List. That name was Oscar Isaac. (Okay, maybe we crossed him off our list too.)
While there has been no official news announced, several news outlets are reporting that Isaac and his girlfriend, documentary filmmaker Elvira Lind, are indeed expecting.
The couple were spotted out and about recently in New York’s East Village, walking and holding hands. In several photos Lind appears in a colorful maxi dress, where she is very visibly pregnant.
While the two have been very private about their relationship, they’re not shy about a good PDA. While making his way to the Golden Globes stage in 2016, Isaac planted a big kiss on Lind, who was seated beside him. Many of Isaac’s fans responded with some pretty strong emotions. Some even responded, well, inappropriately. Alas, this was the first tier of Isaac fans’ hearts breaking 'round the web, as fans wondered just who the hell this mystery woman was kissing their man.
? | Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind yesterday (Mar 27) in New York. ? ? pic.twitter.com/qWJ7cAPVmJ— Oscar Isaac Fans (@OscarIsaacFans) March 28, 2017
Lind then did what anyone dating one of People’s 2015 Sexiest Men Alive would do. She tweeted out a photo of the Star Wars actor having a lightsaber battle with Jacob Tremblay. Because tweeting out internet proof is modern dating 101.
Isaac has been in New York filming Life Itself, where he plays opposite Olivia Wilde, who is also pregnant. This will be the first child for both Lind and Isaac.
Below check out a few hilarious responses from a few fans...
Oscar Isaac is expecting his first child with his glamazon girlfriend. FML.— Jessie (@ohjessiek) March 29, 2017
@thathagengrrl Between seeing this and the Oscar Isaac baby thing, everything I love is being destroyed.— Kristen Lopez (@Journeys_Film) March 28, 2017
Losing Oscar Isaac is really painful. Me & all my girls bonded over him once upon a time. The sister wives. pic.twitter.com/Ia2G7cMXzI— Count Guapula ? (@JordanIanKing) March 28, 2017
congrats to the internet's one time boyfriend, oscar isaac, who is gonna have a baby with his partner, documentarian elvira lind. pic.twitter.com/Mzv9pbnvOa— Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) March 28, 2017
