Amal Clooney Is More Than Just Her Baby Bump

Earlier this year, Amal Clooney, the human rights lawyer with a trophy husband, announced that she is pregnant. With twins. After many, many congratulations and a few public appearances, the world got a look at Clooney's growing bump. But that seemed to be all anyone could focus on — while it's certainly nice that she's going to be a mom, Clooney's accomplished a lot.
Let's not forget that Clooney practices law in America and in Britain — and even clerked at the International Court of Justice. There, she worked under judges from Egypt, Russia, and the U.K. To say that she's worldly would be the understatement of the century. Then, in 2013, the United Nations appointed Clooney to several special commissions, including a position as special envoy to Kofi Annan and counsel to Ben Emmerson QC, who investigated the use of drones in counter terrorism.
After that, the already accomplished Clooney decided to teach. She held positions at Columbia University, the Hague Academy of International Law, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and more.
Throughout her career, Clooney has taken on many notable cases, including work to recognize the Armenian genocide, a case to save a temple on the Cambodian-Thai border. Of course, her cases with Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks; Egyptian-Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy; and the former prime minister of Ukraine, Yulia Tymoshenko, have garnered her a great deal of attention.
So yes, Clooney is going to be a mom. She is bringing her baby bump with her to the United Nations, but boiling down her identity to simply George Clooney's wife and the mother of his children neglects all of her hard work and many, many achievements.
