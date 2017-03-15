Amal Clooney Is More Than Just Her Baby Bump

Let's not forget that Clooney practices law in America and in Britain — and even clerked at the International Court of Justice. There, she worked under judges from Egypt, Russia, and the U.K. To say that she's worldly would be the understatement of the century. Then, in 2013, the United Nations appointed Clooney to several special commissions, including a position as special envoy to Kofi Annan and counsel to Ben Emmerson QC, who investigated the use of drones in counter terrorism.