George & Amal Step Out For The First Time Since Announcing Their Twins

George is certainly accustomed to being the center of attention, but you can be sure that the flashbulbs pointed right at Amal that night. Better get used to it, George. For the rest of your days, your wife and the kids are going to outshine you. Amal was wearing a formfitting white gown that gave the cameras a glimpse of her growing baby bump. While the feathered, ombré skirt did distract us from her belly, it wasn't enough to keep our eyes from the main event. She finished the red carpet look with a white fur stole, matching white clutch, and bold red lipstick. George wore traditional black tie to accept his award.