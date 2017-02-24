George & Amal Step Out For The First Time Since Announcing Their Twins

George and Amal Clooney have stayed out of the spotlight — but not out of the headlines. After announcing that Amal would be expecting twins later this year, the power couple has been laying low. Their famous friends, however, haven't been shy about voicing their concerns. There have been plenty of comments from Clooney's Hollywood pals and we're loving the jokes and baby advice. But George and Amal finally stepped out together and it was everything. For their first red carpet appearance, the Clooneys made a splash at the César Awards. Yes, Amal's baby bump is on display and, yes, it's totally adorable.
The César Awards are France's version of the Academy Awards, celebrating the biggest films of the year in a glam and star-studded ceremony. George was in attendance to accept an honorary award for being "the most charismatic actor of his generation." Sounds about right.
George is certainly accustomed to being the center of attention, but you can be sure that the flashbulbs pointed right at Amal that night. Better get used to it, George. For the rest of your days, your wife and the kids are going to outshine you. Amal was wearing a formfitting white gown that gave the cameras a glimpse of her growing baby bump. While the feathered, ombré skirt did distract us from her belly, it wasn't enough to keep our eyes from the main event. She finished the red carpet look with a white fur stole, matching white clutch, and bold red lipstick. George wore traditional black tie to accept his award.
This is only the second time that Amal's stepped out since the big news. People reports that she was out in Paris earlier this week, but that the Césars are her first big red carpet outing. There's no word yet on whether or not the couple will be at this weekend's Oscar ceremony. If they do show up, you can be sure that Amal will steal the show.
