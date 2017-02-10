Matt Damon Is George Clooney’s Own Personal Ms. Tina

Whenever a huge celebrity announces a pregnancy, there's always someone who comes out of the woodwork to say, "Oh, thank goodness the cat's out of the bag, I've been keeping it secret for months." (Subtext: "I am a very important person and will always know everything before you do, mwahahahahaha.") For Beyoncé, this person was, rightly, her mother, Ms. Tina Lawson. For George Clooney, it was, erm, Matt Damon. According to Damon's interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, he's been sitting on the news that Amal Clooney is pregnant (with twins! whee!) for weeks. In fact, the actor claims that he's the one who told his pal George to hold off on an official announcement. “I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying," Damon shared. "I was so happy for him. And I was like, ‘How far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘Eight weeks.’” As Damon notes, many pregnant women wait until they've cleared the first trimester (at 12 weeks) before making an announcement, lest there be any early complications. With that in mind, this was the father of four's response. “‘Are you out of your mind?! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?’ Like of course he doesn’t. "'Just shut up, man,'" he says he told Clooney. "And then four weeks later, I’m like, ‘We’re good right?’” Damon added that his frequent costar "hit the jackpot" by marrying Amal. Cute, Matt, but that's something we've known for years.
