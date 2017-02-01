Tina Lawson Reacts To Beyoncé’s Pregnancy News

Tina Lawson is a proud mama — and a proud grandma. Minutes after Beyoncé posted an Instagram photo announcing her pregnancy, Lawson shared the same photo on her own account. Her caption suggests she knew about the pregnancy — and the fact that Beyoncé is having twins — for quite some time. "WOWI don't have to keep the secret anymore?I am soooo happy ❤️❤️God is so good❤️ twin blessings," Lawson wrote, complete with a smiley face and three heart emoji. It looks like Bey's twins will be welcomed into a very loving family.
Lawson's repost of the photo currently has more than 93,000 Instagram likes. (The original post has racked up more than four million.) Beyoncé only made the announcement two hours ago, but there are already plenty of memes about the news going around the internet. It's safe to say we'll be hearing a lot more about the twins in the coming months.
Advertisement