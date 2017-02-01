RING THE ALARM! Beyoncé is pregnant with twins. But come on — by now, you already know that. Hell, my grandma probably knows it. This is HUGE news. The Instagram announcement itself is beyond epic. The singer is wearing mismatched lingerie while sitting in front of an opulent floral arrangement, and lightly caressing her exposed stomach which contains two mini-Beys (or Jay Zs)! And of course, the internet has words to say about it. From the artsy Instagram to the timing of the post (the first day of Black History Month) Beyoncé knows a thing or two about dropping a social media bomb — the good kind. These are the best Bey-inspired memes and giphs so far. Enjoy them. This is a glorious day.
Me sneaking into Beyoncé's baby shower pic.twitter.com/Jo9FRjeciB— o l l i e (@ollietaylo_r_) February 1, 2017
beyonce next project after lemonade is repopulating earth and im so grateful pic.twitter.com/orQw0tjfGB— shereen (@delashereen) February 1, 2017
the world: *is going to hell*— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 1, 2017
Beyonce: pic.twitter.com/4yB4JkncNk
Me walking into Black History Month before and after Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/N6mAeumQov— Petty Wright (@KidFury) February 1, 2017
