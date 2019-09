Matt Damon Playfully Ribs George Clooney About Fatherhood

Damon has three daughters and a stepdaughter with his wife, Luciana Barroso. His eldest is 10 and the youngest is 7. Clooney and his wife, Amal, confirmed that they are having twins last week. This makes Clooney the last one in his famous group of friends to welcome wee tots into his life (and his Lake Cuomo villa). It seems that Clooney's squad has been offering advice, but Damon's telling it like it is.