Matt Damon Playfully Ribs George Clooney About Fatherhood

Matt Damon knows a thing or two about being a dad — he's a proud father to four kids. But as for his pal George Clooney? At 55 years old, he's just getting started...with twins.
On the Ellen Degeneres Show, Damon pointed out that fact and had a little fun with it, giving one of his best friends a hard time with his impending fatherhood. And he's not the only one, either. Damon explained that Clooney's famous pals have all joined in on the fun.
"He's got this group — wonderful group of friends — for 30 years they've been out here together [...] and all of those guys, all of their kids are all either in college or on their way," Damon said on Ellen. "Now George is getting started. So it's pretty funny. I think they are having a good time with him."
Damon has three daughters and a stepdaughter with his wife, Luciana Barroso. His eldest is 10 and the youngest is 7. Clooney and his wife, Amal, confirmed that they are having twins last week. This makes Clooney the last one in his famous group of friends to welcome wee tots into his life (and his Lake Cuomo villa). It seems that Clooney's squad has been offering advice, but Damon's telling it like it is.
"He said to me, 'Well, you have four.' And I said, 'Yeah, but not at once. We did it one at a time,'" Damon told DeGeneres. "I don’t know how anybody does twins. Those sleepless nights [...] and then there’s two of them? There's just no way. But we'll see what happens."
