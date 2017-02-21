George Clooney’s Friends Are Laughing About His Baby News

The world has known for a while that George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins. It's only now, however, that the papa-to-be has publicly confirmed the baby news. Clooney expressed his joy at becoming a father for the first time in an interview with the French program Rencontres de Cinéma, E! reports. "We are really happy and really excited," the actor said in the video below, around the 12:00 mark. "It's going to be an adventure. We've sort of embraced it all…with arms wide open." Clooney added that his friends, many of whom have grown children, have enjoyed mocking his first-time father status. He will be 56 when the twins are born. "My favorite part is, you know all my friends [who] are my age, and I have many of them, have already done this," he joked. "Their kids are grown up, gone away to college. And they're laughing." The Oscar winner said that he'd gathered eight of his pals for dinner to break the baby news. "It got really quiet," he shared. "And they all just started making baby crying noises, and the whole table just busted up laughing." Dude, those tandem diaper changes are no joke. Watch the interview below.
