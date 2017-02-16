Just one week after learning that Amal Clooney and her husband, George, are pregnant with twins, we also know the sex of the two Clooneys-to-be.
George's mother, Nina, revealed to RadarOnline that she is going to be a grandma to one boy and one girl. Leave it to the famous couple to have a totally well-rounded family by expecting one of each.
The excited mother and grandmother-to-be was most likely ambushed by the gossip site to reveal this information over the phone before her son has even confirmed the pregnancy himself, but it's sweet to hear her utter excitement. "How marvelous!," the 77-year-old told the site. "My husband and I are extremely excited." She says she doesn't know the names of her future grandkids ("That's Amal and George's department") but she was able to fawn over the duo, who married in 2014.
"On an intellectual level, they are equals.," she said. "That is very important to him. Amal’s world couldn’t be more different from the Hollywood lifestyle. They also share a sense of fun, a sense of humor and they are both very caring people." Sounds like they're going to raise some great kids. Maybe they'll even be friends with Beyoncé's future babies.
