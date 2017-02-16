The excited mother and grandmother-to-be was most likely ambushed by the gossip site to reveal this information over the phone before her son has even confirmed the pregnancy himself, but it's sweet to hear her utter excitement. "How marvelous!," the 77-year-old told the site. "My husband and I are extremely excited." She says she doesn't know the names of her future grandkids ("That's Amal and George's department") but she was able to fawn over the duo, who married in 2014.