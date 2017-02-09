We All Want To Be Beyoncé, But Amal Clooney Pulled Off The Ultimate Homage

Where Beyoncé goes, we follow. There's no question about that. How else would you explain "Single Ladies" aerobics classes, the proliferation of pop stars in leotards, and just about everything having to do with being your fiercest self? Well, it looks like Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement had some real influence — because we just learned that Amal Clooney is having twins, too. First, Twinyoncé. Now, Twooney? The internet didn't let this serendipitous occasion go unnoticed. Many Twitter users noted the timing of Clooney's announcement and wondered if there were some sort of celebrity memo that's going around. If there's anyone who can reach the platitudes of Queen Bey, it would be badass human rights lawyer Amal, so we're all for her bringing not one, but two future humanitarians into the world.