Amal Clooney shows off her baby bump at the United Nations https://t.co/EvO1cIvKDu— TIME (@TIME) March 9, 2017
Odd way of spelling 'human rights lawyer encourages the UN to investigate allegations of genocide against ISIS'. pic.twitter.com/X1VeQONV3g— Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) March 10, 2017
She was also fighting for her client, ISIS survivor & Nobel Peace Prize nominee Nadia Murad to urge the UN to take action but sure BABY BUMP https://t.co/Aenjbr0JLJ— Rowaida Abdelaziz (@Rowaida_Abdel) March 10, 2017
Amal Clooney gives UN speech about genocide and press obsesses idiotically about her husband and baby bump. https://t.co/3FtdGQytDC— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) March 10, 2017
And right next to the baby bump, you'll see the ISIS survivor whom Ms. Clooney is representing. https://t.co/n9zXDBx2QY— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 10, 2017
Because people like you tweet things like "Amal Clooney shows off her baby bump at the UN." https://t.co/mFKJKj7zX4— JustAnotherCliche (@justAcliche) March 10, 2017
#weneedfeminism because instead of focusing on the poignant speech Amal Clooney gave at the UN, all the media cares about is her baby bump.— Melanie McNamara (@melanie_mac1205) March 10, 2017
.@TIME Why not report on content of powerful speech #AmalClooney gave today, not her "baby bump". It was about small issue called genocide.— Simon Adams (@SimonAdamsR2P) March 10, 2017
BBC to Amal Clooney: you're a world renowned Human Rights Lawyer, but does being married to George Clooney make people listen to you? ???— sophie (@sophiasdixon) March 7, 2017
If by "show off her baby bump," you mean "visits the UN to encourage it to investigate allegations of genocide by ISIS," this is correct. https://t.co/p4XGILg5We— Zack Stanton (@zackstanton) March 9, 2017