The Hills will soon be alive with the sound of cries and 3 a.m. feeds. Whitney Port, who starred on the MTV reality show before scoring her spinoff The City, is pregnant with her and husband Tim Rosenman's first child. Former costar and Teen Vogue internship buddy Lauren Conrad and husband William Tell are also expecting, as are Conrad's ex-boyfriend Jason Wahler and his wife, Ashley Slack. Last week Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt joined the future parent party, while Hills-adjacent Talan Torriero of Laguna Beach fame is also about to be dad. (Fellow stars Audrina Patridge welcomed a daughter last summer, while Kristin Cavallari is mom to two sons and one daughter.)
It's quite the baby boom, but Port swore it's all a "coincidence" during an interview with the KTLA 5 Morning News.
"It's crazy," the 32-year-old mama-to-be acknowledged. "You would think we all like got together one night and discussed this master plan. [It's] just totally a coincidence and it's been really awesome.
"It's cool to be working with someone and also have that support too," she added. "You have your good days, your bad days and they really know what you're going through."
Port, who is promoting a range of disposable tableware for Cheeky that she's designed, also spoke about the "exciting" abundance of babies during an appearance on Extra.
“It’s pretty wild," the former reality star, who is 6 months into her pregnancy, said. "I guess it’s been 10 years, so I’m glad that we’ve become responsible adults by now.”
Let's hope! We can just imagine the playdates to come.
