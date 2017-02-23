Lauren Conrad is as coy as she is chic. The former star of The Hills announced that she was expecting a baby on Instagram in early January and has wasted no time getting ready. First on the list? Shopping, of course. The fashionista spoke to E! News about the complications of not just shopping for a baby, but also herself. While it comes as no surprise that the 31-year-old isn't planning on slipping into something as casual as sweatpants any time soon, she has come up with a nifty trick to accommodate her baby bump. "I haven't zipped pants in months!" she said. Instead, she loops a rubber band around the button of her jeans to allow for a makeshift elastic waistline. When it comes to shopping for the little one, the reality star is buying "so much stuff. It's all clothes." Does that mean she and husband William Tell know the sex of the baby? Yes — but as far as the public is concerned, they're staying tight-lipped. While we may not know the sex of the baby until the big day, we can say for certain that they will be the most fashionable newborn on the scene. How could they not with a mother who has not one but two collections with Kohl's, LC Lauren Conrad and LC Lauren Conrad Runway? The exact due date of the baby is unknown, but Romper guessed that the photo the star Instagrammed in Janauary showed the fetus at around twelve weeks. We can only hope in the meantime Conrad won't just be shopping for maternity clothes, but maybe designing some of her own. After watching her go through her own pregnancy looking so flawless, we can only hope she shares her secrets with the world — then again, that might just be another thing the icon is keeping secret.
