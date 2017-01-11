Lauren Conrad has somehow managed to make even a baby bump look chic. After announcing her pregnancy at the beginning of the month, the reality-show-star-turned-fashion-icon has given us the first look at her bundle of joy by way of a baby bump photo posted on her blog.
"Oh hello, cutest baby bump ever…" the post reads, and it's not wrong. Conrad keeps pregnancy effortlessly sophisticated with a thin-striped dress and loose cardigan. "We can’t wait to meet your little bundle, Lauren!" Neither can we. While we've only known about the pregnancy for a week or two, E! News reports that the 30-year-old has been hinting at pregnancy for some time now, saying back in 2015 that she wanted two kids with her husband William Tell so they wouldn't be outnumbered. It seems now she's ready to take the plunge after letting the world know about the pregnancy via Instagram. "I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..." she captioned the photo of her sonogram.
When it comes to gender, possible names, and pretty much everything else we want to know, it's still too early to say. Luckily, it seems Conrad is making a habit of keeping us in the loop via social media — as if we weren't already obsessed with following her life.
Advertisement