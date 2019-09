"Oh hello, cutest baby bump ever…" the post reads , and it's not wrong. Conrad keeps pregnancy effortlessly sophisticated with a thin-striped dress and loose cardigan. "We can’t wait to meet your little bundle, Lauren!" Neither can we. While we've only known about the pregnancy for a week or two, E! News reports that the 30-year-old has been hinting at pregnancy for some time now, saying back in 2015 that she wanted two kids with her husband William Tell so they wouldn't be outnumbered. It seems now she's ready to take the plunge after letting the world know about the pregnancy via Instagram. "I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..." she captioned the photo of her sonogram.