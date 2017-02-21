Lauren Conrad's Ex & His Wife Are Expecting Too

Lauren Conrad kicked off 2017 by announcing she is pregnant with her first child with husband William Tell. Earlier this month, fellow Hills alum Whitney Port revealed she too is pregnant with her first. Now, LC's ex-boyfriend Jason Wahler and his wife, Ashley Slack, are sharing their own baby news — they're expecting, too!
"We are so overjoyed and excited for this baby!" the Laguna Beach and The Hills alum Wahler told ET. "We absolutely LOVE kids and are so happy to finally be starting a family of our own." The 30-year-old added that he's excited to see his baby "have their first words or walk for the first time. All of it is such an incredible journey and blessing we get to be a part of." The couple knows the sex of the baby but has decided not to share it just yet.
Wahler, who tied the knot with Ashley, a hairdresser, in October 2013, split with Conrad during The Hills while he was battling substance abuse problems. Wahler tried rehab several times and appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew in 2010. He has been sober since.
Advertisement