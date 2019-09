Lauren Conrad's Ex & His Wife Are Expecting Too

"We are so overjoyed and excited for this baby!" the Laguna Beach and The Hills alum Wahler told ET . "We absolutely LOVE kids and are so happy to finally be starting a family of our own." The 30-year-old added that he's excited to see his baby "have their first words or walk for the first time. All of it is such an incredible journey and blessing we get to be a part of." The couple knows the sex of the baby but has decided not to share it just yet.