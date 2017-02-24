Whitney Port is pregnant, and she is not here for your parenting advice. The reality television alum told People that she and her husband, Tim Rosenman, will be doing this whole "raise a baby" thing together — not with outside help.
"Honestly, the best piece of advice was that this child is obviously only Timmy and mine, and so all the decisions that we make we need to make them together. It’s so important not to be pressured by what other people are doing or how other people are parenting," she said.
This is a bit of a pivot from her last statement on parenting. When Port first announced her pregnancy, she shared an image of her burgeoning belly with the caption, "Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!!"
She added, "DM me if you know what I'm supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I'm supposed to be in charge."
Presumably, this was a joke. It's a small percentage of the population who enjoys bossy followers on the internet. But this speaks to something bigger: The world of parenting advice is fraught with tension. (I'll add to that: the world of advice is fraught with tension.) To Ferberize or not to Ferberize? Organic or conventional? At every parental milestone, there's someone dishing edicts that aren't necessarily universal.
Port pointed out that raising children isn't "one size fits all," namely because children come in multiple sizes.
"Every kid is unique and every kid needs something different — [we will] really just stay true to ourselves and our parenting styles."
How she raises her child is utterly her business, but one thing's for sure: Port keeps busy. The 31-year-old launched a flower company this month called Bloom2bloom. For every purchase, the organization donates to Wish Upon A Teen, a charity that supports teens with severe to life-threatening medical conditions. To boot, Port, like her former co-star Lauren Conrad (LC), runs a blog, titled simply "Whitney Port." For now, Port covers the routine beats: fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. P
Here's a question, though — post-baby, will Whitney Port start blogging about parenthood?
