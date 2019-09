Whitney Port Just Launched A Flower Brand — & It’s SO Pretty

Port and Resnik are interested in improving the flower-buying experience, giving the consumer way more information ("Where are they grown?" "How fresh are they?") than they may get from other companies. Each bouquet is handcrafted on a farm in the United States. Plus, the flowers are handpicked 24 to 48 hours before they arrive on your doorstep. The bouquets are in a reasonable range $45-to-$55 range.