Whitney Port Just Launched A Flower Brand — & It’s SO Pretty

Whitney Port and her friend Laurenne Resnik launched their flower brand Bloom2Bloom today — and they have already sold out of succulents. (We're sure they'll restock soon — we just really want the one in the concrete pot with the gold rim.) This bodes very well for the blossoming brand, which focuses on bringing farm-fresh, U.S.-grown flowers to homes nationwide.
"We really treat each bouquet as an individual piece of art," Port told Refinery29. The Hills alum — who announced her pregnancy earlier this month — says that while the pretty, girly aesthetic of the branding may be reminiscent of her fashion line Whitney Eve, it definitely stands on its own.
Launching a flower-delivery service first occurred to Resnik back in college, when she was taking a business class, and it turned into a passion over the years. "When Whitney and I met last summer, we got together and hit it off and it seemed like the perfect fit," Resnik says.
Port and Resnik are interested in improving the flower-buying experience, giving the consumer way more information ("Where are they grown?" "How fresh are they?") than they may get from other companies. Each bouquet is handcrafted on a farm in the United States. Plus, the flowers are handpicked 24 to 48 hours before they arrive on your doorstep. The bouquets are in a reasonable range $45-to-$55 range.
Ahead, see photos of their prettiest bouquets.