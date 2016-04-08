Update: Target confirmed that a Whitney Port-designed activewear line will, indeed, drop this September. The retailer clarified that while Port dreamt up the collection which will be sold on its website, it'll be slightly different from other designer collaborations, where Target works closely with a brand to co-create a range. You can expect the same sweet price points, though: "The line will include approximately 16 items, such as tanks, leggings, bralettes, and jackets," a Target representative told Refinery29. "The pieces will range in price from $19.99 to $49.99."
Originally published on April 7, 2016.
Originally published on April 7, 2016.
Target has always been big on designer collaboration — and it seems to be churning out more collabs than ever: Besides WhoWhatWear and Marimekko pair-ups, the retailer recently got into the branded activewear game with SoulCycle merch. Now, the Minnesota-based chain is gearing up for another sweat-centric collab, but this time, it's not with a cult boutique fitness chain; it's with Whitney Port. The reality personality turned designer revealed that she's got an upcoming activewear collection set to drop in the fall, according to to WWD.
The former star of The Hills and The City has been working on her own label, Whitney Eve, since 2008. She's already had a few collabs, mostly with international brands. This Target line would be Port's first foray into activewear, though. Apparently, Port actually approached Target about doing a collection for the big-box retailer after a friend recommended she give it a shot.
The idea of a fitness-focused range stemmed from Port's own interest in the intersection of fashion and wellness. When it came time to find a home for this venture, Port reportedly reached out to Target herself.
The collection is expected to hit shelves just in time for back-to-school shopping, WWD reports. Details are very sparse — Port didn't even reveal the line's name to the publication. But the designer promised ballet-inspired pieces (think: various shades of pink), as well as some of Whitney Eve's signature prints in the activewear designs.
We've reached out to Target for more information and will update when we hear back.
The former star of The Hills and The City has been working on her own label, Whitney Eve, since 2008. She's already had a few collabs, mostly with international brands. This Target line would be Port's first foray into activewear, though. Apparently, Port actually approached Target about doing a collection for the big-box retailer after a friend recommended she give it a shot.
The idea of a fitness-focused range stemmed from Port's own interest in the intersection of fashion and wellness. When it came time to find a home for this venture, Port reportedly reached out to Target herself.
The collection is expected to hit shelves just in time for back-to-school shopping, WWD reports. Details are very sparse — Port didn't even reveal the line's name to the publication. But the designer promised ballet-inspired pieces (think: various shades of pink), as well as some of Whitney Eve's signature prints in the activewear designs.
We've reached out to Target for more information and will update when we hear back.
Advertisement