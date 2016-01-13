Update: We've got the entire collection right here — click on to see every piece (all under-$50!) and get some styling ideas, too. The collection will be launching exclusively at Target on January 31. Street style slideshows are great for inspiration, but they don't do much for immediate gratification: As much as it'd be nice to don all designer, all the time, our wallets severely disagree. That's about to change early next year, since Target's latest fashion partnership will feature pieces inspired by street style looks spotted outside Fashion Week shows, thanks to a collaboration with WhoWhatWear.
Plus, this won't be a one-off collaboration. Target's rolling out monthly capsule collections featuring street-style inspired clothing and accessories that will debut in February 2016. These items will combine fashion trends with editorial data and user feedback from Who What Wear's active online community, Business of Fashion reports. New merchandise will be introduced in the first week of every month. The first delivery will have almost 70 pieces, all priced under $50, according to Business of Fashion. The line will be available in sizes 2 to 26, with plus sizes sold exclusively on Target.com.
"We've taken our expertise as fashion editors and combined it with what our audience truly wants," WhoWhatWear cofounder Katherine Power explains in a video on Target's site, adding that their teams will be having "an open dialogue" with consumers about what's working each month, what's missing, and what people actually want to shop for. "It's a little bit of art, and a little bit of science," cofounder Hillary Kerr says in the video.
This morning, Kerr shared a snippet (like, an actual too-close-to-see-anything-other-than-a-chambray-collar) on Instagram of one of the Target pieces. The caption explains what this move means for the company, noting that one of her dreams when she and Power started WhoWhatWear in 2006 was, "to have a line of clothing and accessories at Target." The project's monthly-delivery model has no end date, and the collaboration will hit 800 Target stores (as well as Target.com and a dedicated boutique on WhoWhatWear) "for years to come," Kerr wrote on Instagram.
Some early sketches reveal a mix of trendy items and wardrobe staples, as Power promises in the video. Light jackets and striped shirts (a WhoWhatWear favorite, according to Power and Kerr) offer some classic options, while culottes and dark florals draw more from street style and runways. For its February debut, Target teases layering pieces like those in the illustrations, as well as "blazers, dresses, skirts, flowy tops" in an official release. The collaboration's February 1 unveiling will come just in time for fall '16 Fashion Week — a.k.a, a chance for these street style-inspired looks to be snapped in street style photos (how meta!).
Opener Photo: David Buchan/Getty Images.