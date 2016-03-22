Stop What You're Doing & See Target's Best Collab Ever

Update: We've got our 50 favorite pieces from Target's collaboration with Marimekko right here — and they're all just as bold as you'd expect. Click through for a peek at all of the collection's highlights, which launches exclusively at Target today!
No one even comes close to doing prints quite like Finnish design house Marimekko. The whimsical, mod patterns have been a mainstay in homes and closets for over 50 years. Originally founded by Armi Ratia, the line was created to bring cheer and brightness back into lives after World War II.
Now, print-lovers who want to take home a little piece of the iconic brand for way less dough are in luck. Target has just announced its collaboration with the design house for a 200-piece collection that celebrates summer in the best way possible. With plenty of standout items for the warmer months ahead, the lineup includes everything from printed swimsuits to outdoor playhouses.
And the best part is most of it clocks in at under 50 bucks. We finally have details about the full collection with plenty of images of the pretty products — and it's good. From graphic oversized beach towels to floral-print bike we want to ride asap, be sure to mark your cals. The collection is available in stores and online on April 17.
