15 Of The Smartest Products Your Apartment Doesn't Have (Yet)

When you’re short on square footage, you’ll do just about anything to make some extra room. Whether it’s coming up with nifty hacks or purchasing a coffee table that does double duty, space is precious. Ordinary interior items aren’t going to cut it (who has the room for a sectional these days?), which is why we’ve rounded up 15 of pieces of furniture that are perfect for your teensy apartment. From a desk that attaches to a wall to a lamp-table-plant rack, we guarantee these items ahead will make your micro pad feel like a palace.
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend