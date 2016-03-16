Whitney Port's Venice Home Is Just As Cool As You'd Expect

Call us sentimental, but we’ll always have a soft spot in our hearts for Whitney Port’s sensible style. (We blame all those weekend-long binge fests of The City.) So, when the reality star turned fashion designer opened up her Venice, CA, home to online interior design service Homepolish, we knew we had to sneak a peek. With designer Orlando Soria at the helm, the two outfitted the screening room in the star's home with some help from Joss & Main. Full of minty blue tones, unique knickknacks, and a gallery wall to die for, the space embodies Port’s laid-back California girl aesthetic while factoring in her husband Tim Rosenman's love of clean, neutral furniture.
We tapped Soria for the details on how you can get the same look in your own space on a budget. Ahead, everything you need to know to steal Port's sophisticated, but delightfully eclectic, style.
