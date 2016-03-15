Story from Home

Get Ready To Shop Ikea's Best Collection, Ever

Angela Tafoya
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
We never get sick of Ikea’s classic pieces. But, every once in awhile, the Swedish furniture company spices things up with a collection so good, we can’t wait to get our hands on it. No, we’re not talking about the rumored Kanye collab, but rather, a limited run of products that will have every print-lover foaming at the mouth.

The Tillfalle collection is a vivid line of home goods inspired by the vibrancy of Brazil and features items that seriously raise the style bar. We’re talking tile-inspired rugs, expensive-looking leather stools, and Jungalow-approved pillows. The best part? Most of the items ring in at under $50. Set a cal reminder for March 20, because these goods are bound to go fast.

More from Home