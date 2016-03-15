We never get sick of Ikea’s classic pieces. But, every once in awhile, the Swedish furniture company spices things up with a collection so good, we can’t wait to get our hands on it. No, we’re not talking about the rumored Kanye collab, but rather, a limited run of products that will have every print-lover foaming at the mouth.
The Tillfalle collection is a vivid line of home goods inspired by the vibrancy of Brazil and features items that seriously raise the style bar. We’re talking tile-inspired rugs, expensive-looking leather stools, and Jungalow-approved pillows. The best part? Most of the items ring in at under $50. Set a cal reminder for March 20, because these goods are bound to go fast.
The Tillfalle collection is a vivid line of home goods inspired by the vibrancy of Brazil and features items that seriously raise the style bar. We’re talking tile-inspired rugs, expensive-looking leather stools, and Jungalow-approved pillows. The best part? Most of the items ring in at under $50. Set a cal reminder for March 20, because these goods are bound to go fast.