Serena Williams Penned A Sweet Letter To Her Baby

To quote my colleague Sesali Bowen, Beyoncé has blessed this year with extreme fertility, resulting in what feels like a bajillion celebrity pregnancies. There's Amal Clooney, Heidi Montag, Whitney Port, and, of course, Queen Knowles herself. As of last week, it seemed like the baby boom had died down. And then Serena Williams spoke up. The tennis star posted a mirror selfie on Snapchat of her growing bump, adding the caption, "20 weeks." Williams is expecting with her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. A rep for Williams confirmed to Refinery29 that "Serena is expecting a baby this fall." Now that the info is out there, Williams has taken to Instagram to open up about the pregnancy.
"My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had," Williams wrote in post Monday morning — her fiancé's birthday. "You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you." The accompanying photo is a sweet beach selfie in which the tennis player's bump is just barely visible.
"I can't wait for you to join the players box next year," Williams continued. "But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. From the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy."
This is a reference to the fact that as of 2017, Serena Williams is the "oldest number one" in women's singles tennis. Williams has held the spot seven different times, the sixth time being when she scored 186 weeks in the coveted spot, tying competitor Steffi Graf for most consecutive weeks there. At 35, Williams is the eldest women tennis player to achieve that ranking. And it looks like the Michigan native is ready to welcome another champion to the family. When the baby is born in the fall, they'll be the "youngest number one," which is goddamn adorable.
Williams's followers are here for her pregnancy, too.
"True champion, in sport and in life!! Here's to you and your lil next-champion!" One writes.
Another notes sweetly, "You are going to be a great mother."
We're happy to hear that Williams's pregnancy is bringing her such delight! Because it sure is making us — and all the others Serena stans out there — just ecstatic.
