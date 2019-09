Serena Williams Didn’t Mean To Announce Her Pregnancy — & Neither Did I

Except I didn’t mean to share that news at all. Look, I’m not dumb: I know my Instagram comments are public. But I didn’t think my response would be displayed front and center, or that so many people would notice it. And it turns out, this is one of the many things (okay, probably the only thing) greatest athlete of all time Serena Williams and I have in common: Yesterday, Williams told Gayle King that her earth-shattering Snapchat pregnancy announcement last week was an accident. "I was on vacation just taking some time for myself, and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going,” she said. “I didn’t tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I’d been saving it… On social media, you press the wrong button and… 30 minutes later I missed four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’”