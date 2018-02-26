The Celebrity Gossip Industry Almost Ruined Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy

Koko is right to be frustrated since her first trimester sounds legitimately worrisome. In a conversation with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé explains the outside of her vagina is irritated so much from mandatory progesterone suppositories, “it’s bleeding.” But, those supplements are also the only thing standing between her and a miscarriage, as the E! star says and her doctor later confirms. The problem is, Khloé’s body doesn’t naturally produce enough progesterone, and without high levels of the hormone, “The baby’s going to not be here” she says. An appearance from Khloe’s OBGYN Dr. Thais Aliabadi says the treatment, which the Kardashian labels “torture,” straight up “saved” the pregnancy.