The World Reacts To Kylie Jenner's New Baby & There Are A Lot Of Heart Emojis

It only took nine months, but Kylie Jenner has finally revealed she had first baby with boyfriend Travis Scott. Jenner announced the birth of her baby girl on Twitter, apologizing to fans for keeping this secret to herself. While also offering "a little glimpse at the last 9 months," with a video chronicling her maternity.
As excited as fans are to know Jenner is anew mom — and oh, they're excited — they're even more excited to see how other celebrities are reacting to Kylie's baby news. Especially, what Kylie's sisters have to say about it.
Shortly after Jenner shared the news her pregnant big sister Khloé Kardashian tweeted, "Cute mommy" in response to Jenner's home video. While her sisters, new mommy Kim and Kendall went the emoji route, tweeting lots of hearts.
Khloé then shared another post, this time showing off both of their pregnant bellies.
Kris Jenner had a bit more to say about the newest addition to the family. "God is SO good!!" she tweeted. "I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!"
This marks the eighth grandchild for Kris, with another one on the way — it's the fifth girl, which means we'll be keeping up with the Kardashians for generations to come.
Jenner's bestie Jordyn Woods tweeted "wooo fresh air" about being able to breathe a little easier knowing she won't reveal any baby secrets. She also retweeted a fan who called her the "real MVP. Held her friend down through the whole pregnancy and didn’t say a word to the world! Her loyalty is on 1000! I need a friend like her!!" A fingers crossed emoji was Woods' sign of appreciation.
Iggy Azalea couldn't keep it together while watching the over 11-minute clip. "Kylie Jenner's baby journey video made me want to cry," she tweeted. "Usually I blame crying whilst watching things on being "on a plane." I am such a wimp. Can I have 10 babies please."
Jenner's boyfriend and new daddy, Travis Scott might just take the cake for the best baby tweet: "2.1.18 4 ever. New rager in town. !!!"
Congratulations to Kylie and Travis on their little rager.
