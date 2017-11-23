Exploring family is intensely personal to a photographer. And yet, after her last family-focussed project La Casa Rosa, Italian photographer Bea de Giacomo has decided to tackle it again.
Linea Alba is named for the fibrous line that runs down our abdomen. The line that becomes more pronounced as the belly stretches during pregnancy. It ends up looking like a seam that's been drawn, right down the middle.
Linea Alba features de Giacomo's sister. The focus is on her heavily pregnant belly. "Through my research, especially through the portrait," she tells us, "I restore new connections between me and my family."
"During this intimate and private moment, the nature of my relationship with them evolves and finds new meanings."
The result is beautiful and ethereal. The pictures are real, unapologetic and decidedly powerful. "In Linea Alba," says de Giacomo, "I explored with her the relationship between her transformed body and the space, and at the same time I started to bond with her son."
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
