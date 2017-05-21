Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
Throwing a baby shower for a friend is a lot of pressure. Throwing one for a friend who's written the book on throwing parties? Well, it's a good thing Lauren Conrad's friends are apparently just as good as she is at this stuff as she is! At least as far as we can tell from the photos they shared at LC's baby shower on Saturday.
Conrad and husband William Tell are due to have their first child soon, and though they know the gender of the baby, they aren't announcing it to her adoring public yet. We can't even guess based on the shower pics. There is some blue writing on the welcome sign, but the balloons were white, and the gorgeous cake was covered in blackberries and daisies.
LaurenConrad.com editors Allison Norton and Ilana Saul were there, along with SFG Diary blogger Lauren. Unlike Beyoncé's push party on the same day, this party didn't appear to have a theme of any kind. Rather, it looks like a laid-back affair in which Conrad's friends got to take in the Southern California scenery and sunshine by a pool, relaxing in a way they won't quite be able to so easily once little Baby Tell arrives.
