The perks of having a husband include tax breaks, a permanent plus-one for all future occasions, and access to a closet full of button-downs ... a major bonus for the resourceful dressers among us. But thanks to designer Misha Nonoo, you don’t need a marriage license — or a man, for that matter — for the days you’re in an oversized, borrowed-from-the boys kind of an outfit mood. Her aptly named “Husband Shirt” — yes, the one famously donned by an almost-engaged Meghan Markle back in 2017 — cuts out the middleman (sorry dudes!), offering a sophisticated menswear-inspired power piece with plenty of styling potential. Now, the designer is taking that versatility up a notch with a Husband Shirt made especially for the mom-to-be.As an expectant mother herself, Nonoo’s foray into maternity wear isn’t surprising. Her namesake label has always been threaded with inspiration from her own life and wardrobe needs, so when embarking on what she calls her "pregnancy journey," the company naturally followed suit. “I think that the business is such a reflection of me that it's always been guided by my life,” she says. This thoughtful, personal, and reflective approach has been the secret to Nonoo's success so far, and her maternity collection is no different. As her bump began to grow, so did the challenge of maintaining her sense of style (professional, streamlined, chic) despite a perpetually changing body. Nonoo's collaboration with the pre and postpartum lifestyle brand Hatch was a way of addressing those concerns for herself and for other women going through the same thing.