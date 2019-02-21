Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
We've read that the late, great Karl Lagerfeld owned over 1,000 of his now-iconic Hilditch & Key white button-down shirts. Can you blame him? Once you find a white button-down that fits your body and the needs of your wardrobe, you're committed for life. The beauty of this wardrobe staple is how it can elevate the most quotidian of outfits, from sweatpants (yes!) to jeans (obviously) to evening wear (definitely). The shirt's status as an icon of professionalism and formality is both upheld by corporate culture the world over, and subverted by countless artists, designer and other assorted "downtown types" (you know who you are).
Of course, to optimize this wardrobe staple for every possible outfit, the fit and functionality of your white button-down has got to be spot-on, so we've scoured the internet for some of the coolest styles and hard-to-find fits so that you can look extra put-together without pinching, gapping, or exposing too much (or too little) skin. And as always, we've included only the examples that have earned serious accolades from vocal shoppers.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.