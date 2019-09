We've read that the late, great Karl Lagerfeld owned over 1,000 of his now-iconic Hilditch & Key white button-down shirts. Can you blame him? Once you find a white button-down that fits your body and the needs of your wardrobe, you're committed for life. The beauty of this wardrobe staple is how it can elevate the most quotidian of outfits, from sweatpants (yes!) to jeans (obviously) to evening wear (definitely). The shirt's status as an icon of professionalism and formality is both upheld by corporate culture the world over, and subverted by countless artists, designer and other assorted "downtown types" (you know who you are).