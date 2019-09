What If Summer's Coolest Top Trend Really Is This Simple?

As July 4th weekend approaches, we're already seeing white tank tops trickling onto our Instagram feeds, and even though they might remind you of the ribbed tanks you wore back when you were obsessed with Abercrombie, this easy-to-wear summer staple hasn't actually gone anywhere. Paired with gold layered jewelry and a pair mom jeans , (or high-waisted shorts ), they're the ultimate go-to for summer days when it's just too hot to deal with anything more complex.