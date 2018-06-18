What If Summer's Coolest Top Trend Really Is This Simple?

With all the big sleeves, eyelet lace, giant ruffles, gingham prints, and retro collars that have taken over our closets recently, we tend to forget that summer is a time when less really is more. Case in point: the white tank top.
As July 4th weekend approaches, we're already seeing white tank tops trickling onto our Instagram feeds, and even though they might remind you of the ribbed tanks you wore back when you were obsessed with Abercrombie, this easy-to-wear summer staple hasn't actually gone anywhere. Paired with gold layered jewelry and a pair mom jeans, (or high-waisted shorts), they're the ultimate go-to for summer days when it's just too hot to deal with anything more complex.
All we can say is, if bodycon is dead, well, this may be the exception. Click on to get convinced and shop some of the best white tanks out there right now.