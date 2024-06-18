You’re Searching How To Style White Jeans — & We Have The Answers

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
We’re well beyond the point of only feeling comfortable wearing white jeans between Memorial Day and Labor Day, but the bright-white denim style truly does shine in the summer. And while white jeans tend to have a starring role at backyard barbecues and boardwalks, they aren’t just reserved for casual outings. You can also style them for dressy dinner party outfits or even have them serve as your summer work pant.
I own a few pairs of white jeans myself but haven’t explored the style outside of a few casual outfits, so I wanted to put them to the test and see just how versatile the look actually is. And from a recent surge of Google searches asking “how to style white jeans,” we think you’re just as curious and eager to wear the statement-making denim trend too.
Scroll on to see how I’m styling frayed-edge, cropped wide-leg, and trouser-seamed white jeans throughout the summer. Then go and take on the crisp denim style yourself.
How To Style White Jeans: Pair With Button-Down Shirts
Whether you’re looking to throw together a warm-weather office outfit or need a quick put-together look for graduation parties and bridal showers, style a pair of white jeans with a button-down shirt. You can reach for a more fitted top for a streamlined look or a striped button-up shirt for some added color. I decided to pair my Paige frayed-edge white jeans with an oversized linen white button-down for a breezy, beachy feel. While I wore this white-on-white outfit (more on that below!) with pops of color through my sunglasses, earrings, tote bag, and summer sandals for a day party, I can see myself styling it with a carry-all work bag and sleek leather sandals for the office, too.
How To Style White Jeans: Wear With Gingham
If you checked out our guide to wearing gingham without feeling like a picnic blanket, you’ll know that we recommend pairing the summery print with jeans, and yes that includes white jeans. I personally reached for my white cropped wide-leg jeans (which have become my summer go-to) and favorite gingham puff-sleeve crop top. I skipped wearing my retro gingham-print Nike Cortez’s this time around and opted for classic, crisp white sneakers. Keeping on theme, I also threw on white sunglasses to really punctuate the cheerful, casual, and surprisingly wearable look.
How To Style White Jeans: Monochromatic Dressing
Wearing “jeans and a going out top” for nights out is a go-to many of us have embraced for years. But what if we said you could make that look even more elevated and summer-appropriate with a white top and white jeans? I suggest opting for a denim trouser — I own a pair of off-white jeans with stitched front seams, which gives the impression of a dressy pressed pant. I decided to style my jeans with a matching charmeuse tank top, ecru crocheted heels, and pearl-dotted straw bag for a monochromatic al fresco dinner outfit. Summer nights still get chilly though, so I brought along a dark-wash Levi’s jean jacket for a classy denim-on-denim look.