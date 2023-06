9 Striped Button-Up Shirts That Make The Chicest Summer Staple

While a long-sleeved shirt may not sound like a summer-ready garment, this button-up shirt is built different. For one, the sleeves can be rolled up for a casual but put-together vibe. You can wear it unbuttoned as a coverup over a sports bra , or turn it into a crop top by knotting the hem. Plus, the casual cut of many oversized options are often cooling and can feel lighter and breezier than a short-sleeve tee. Then, in the winter, you have a layering piece you can wear under sweaters.