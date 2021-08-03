A funny thing happened to our dress sleeves over the course of the pandemic — they ballooned, they volumized, and they swelled to cloud-like proportions. This fashion writer’s hypothesis is that puff-sleeve dresses are what happens when fairytale escape meets stay-at-home comfort. The nap dress surely takes a lot of credit for kicking off this unexpected trend, but those frocks were more suited for indoorsy, (err, lockdown-y) life. These newer puff-sleeve dress styles, however, are explicitly for being seen in. And there are so many options available right now, whether you're keen on the poofed-up tulle skirts or something more casual for daily wear.
Because this “big”-time trend is only about to blow up even further, and because people are itching to get out there again, we’ve rounded up the best puff-sleeve dresses that are sure to be the conversation starter at any social function. Broken down by dress length, occasion, and affordability, click on for the puff-sleeve dresses that rewrite the definition of "arm party."
