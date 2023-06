"A simple button-up is very easy to buy, and to buy cheaply. But this not-so-cheap (OK, outrageously priced) button-up is the one in my collection I love the most. It is juuuust the right amount of relaxed without feeling sloppy. (I don’t want to look like I’m going to the boardroom, after all — I want to look like I’m ready to get on my yacht!) I also get compliments on it all the time, which I feel is how you know a basic is really worth it. I will say that, sadly, Frank & Eileen only goes up to an XL, but the XL fits me well enough and I'm around a 14/16 in most tops." — Marshall Bright , Affiliate Editor