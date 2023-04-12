If you're anything like me, you've already pulled out all your lightweight slip dresses in preparation for the triumphant return of the summer dress trend. There’s no need to wait, though: While the effortlessly chic style is indeed synonymous with vacation wardrobe, thanks to its flowy silhouette and silky fabrication (even better if it's machine-washable silk!), there are plenty of ways to wear a slip dress in the spring.
With that in mind, I put Brochu Walker's Everyday Silk Slip to the test, wearing the L.A.-based brand's dusty-rose ankle-length dress everywhere from work to dinner and a night out — and everything in between. While we wait for June 21 to arrive, ahead, five easy ways to incorporate the ultimate summer staple into your spring wardrobe for every occasion.
Slip Dress With A Turtleneck
For a spring outfit that could easily transition from work to happy hour and late-night cocktails with a change of accessories, layer a turtleneck underneath the slip dress and pair the look with thigh-high boots for a last spring spin.
Slip Dress With A Button-Down
An easy dinner look calls for a white button-down worn over a slip dress. To take this combo into workwear territory or a more formal dinner setting, switch out the sandals for a simple stiletto heel (see top photo).
Slip Dress With A Trench Coat
For a date night outfit, keep the focus on the slip dress. Accessorize with heels and a fun clutch — mine is heart-shaped — before topping the look off with a classic trench coat for when you need to be outdoors.
Slip Dress With Pants
In the year 2023, the pants-over-dress trend is back in fashion. Take a cue from the '00s styling by throwing a dress over a tee and pants for a casual weekend look.
Slip Dress With A Sweater
Double up on the cozy fabrics by pairing a silky dress with a cashmere sweater. For an effortless look that's just as perfect for a weekend brunch as the office, opt for a monochrome palette; an oversized, flowing knit (which I cinched at the waist with a belt to prevent it from looking shapeless); and a low-heel bootie (extra points if it's made from another textured material like suede).
