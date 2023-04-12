Story from Fashion

5 Ways To Style Slip Dresses For Spring

Irina Grechko
If you're anything like me, you've already pulled out all your lightweight slip dresses in preparation for the triumphant return of the summer dress trend. There’s no need to wait, though: While the effortlessly chic style is indeed synonymous with vacation wardrobe, thanks to its flowy silhouette and silky fabrication (even better if it's machine-washable silk!), there are plenty of ways to wear a slip dress in the spring.
With that in mind, I put Brochu Walker's Everyday Silk Slip to the test, wearing the L.A.-based brand's dusty-rose ankle-length dress everywhere from work to dinner and a night out — and everything in between. While we wait for June 21 to arrive, ahead, five easy ways to incorporate the ultimate summer staple into your spring wardrobe for every occasion.
Slip Dress With A Turtleneck

For a spring outfit that could easily transition from work to happy hour and late-night cocktails with a change of accessories, layer a turtleneck underneath the slip dress and pair the look with thigh-high boots for a last spring spin.
Lapointe
Funnel Neck Crop Top
$175.00
Nordstrom
$175.00
LaPointe
Brochu Walker
The Everyday Silk Slip Dress
$298.00
Brochu Walker
Kurt Geiger London
Small Shoreditch Crossbody Bag
$144.97$295.00
Nordstrom Rack

Slip Dress With A Button-Down

An easy dinner look calls for a white button-down worn over a slip dress. To take this combo into workwear territory or a more formal dinner setting, switch out the sandals for a simple stiletto heel (see top photo).
Brochu Walker
The Everyday Shirt
$188.00
Brochu Walker
Brochu Walker
The Everyday Silk Slip Dress
$298.00
Brochu Walker
Larroudé
Goldie Mules
$315.00
Shopbop

Slip Dress With A Trench Coat

For a date night outfit, keep the focus on the slip dress. Accessorize with heels and a fun clutch — mine is heart-shaped — before topping the look off with a classic trench coat for when you need to be outdoors.
Everlane
The Gathered Drape Trench
$198.00
Everlane
Brochu Walker
The Everyday Silk Slip Dress
$298.00
Brochu Walker
Nina
Crystal Embellished Minaudière
$78.00
Nordstrom
$43.00
Kohl's
$54.00
Nina

Slip Dress With Pants

In the year 2023, the pants-over-dress trend is back in fashion. Take a cue from the '00s styling by throwing a dress over a tee and pants for a casual weekend look.
Converse x Stüssy
Chuck 70 High-top Sneakers
$85.00
Farfetch
Alice + Olivia
Amazing Rhinestone Hem High Waist Jeans
$695.00
Nordstrom
$695.00
Alice + Olivia
$695.00
Orchard Mile
Brochu Walker
The Everyday Silk Slip Dress
$298.00
Brochu Walker

Slip Dress With A Sweater

Double up on the cozy fabrics by pairing a silky dress with a cashmere sweater. For an effortless look that's just as perfect for a weekend brunch as the office, opt for a monochrome palette; an oversized, flowing knit (which I cinched at the waist with a belt to prevent it from looking shapeless); and a low-heel bootie (extra points if it's made from another textured material like suede).
shop 4 products
Isabel Marant
Lecce Leather Belt
$160.00
Net-A-Porter
Extreme Cashmere
No.53 Crew Hop Stretch-cashmere Sweater
$497.00
MatchesFashion
Brochu Walker
The Dallas Boot
$498.00
Brochu Walker
Brochu Walker
The Everyday Silk Slip Dress
$298.00
Brochu Walker
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Elasticized Back Satin Slip Midi Dress In ...
$46.00
ASOS
Skims
Soft Lounge Long Slipdress
$78.00
Nordstrom
Intimately
Simply Biased Slip
$60.00
Free People

