23 Spring Looks To Refresh Your Wardrobe

Ever stand in front of your jam-packed closet, staring at more than enough clothing options, and think: I have nothing to wear? Same. But perhaps the issue isn’t that you’re out of viable outfit choices. You just need a fresh dose of inspiration — say: spring outfit ideas — to help you see your wardrobe in a new way. That’s where Outfit Dump comes in. On the first of the month, every month, we supply you with enough ideas to fuel your style until the next drop comes along.
Warmer weather is here which means it’s time for a spring fashion reset. That puffer jacket you’ve been hiding under since November? Yeah, pack her up. Those boots with all the salt stains? Back in the shoebox, they go. That sweatsuit you’ve worn way too many times to count? We’re not judging but let’s try something new.
Maybe you’re looking for new ways to style straight-leg denim or would like to finally wear that bright orange slip dress you bought last year and never wore. A spring closet overhaul doesn’t necessarily mean buying a new wardrobe, but it does give us the opportunity to reinvent the clothes we already have (or maybe add a few new pieces if you’re feeling so). Whatever you choose, we’re here for it, and we’ve got all the Instagram inspiration you need.
From midi-length skirts to bright knit cardigans, click through for spring outfit ideas for your wardrobe refresh.