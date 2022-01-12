These Are The Warmest Coats, According To The R29 Style Team

Come winter, the hunt for a high-quality, warm, and fashionable winter coat seems never-ending. If you're lucky to find one that checks all three boxes, it can become a wardrobe staple for years to come — a type of armor from the season’s dropping temperatures.
When it comes to the outerwear department, the editors at Refinery29 have tested it all, from winter-ready trench coats to padded parkas. In the process, some jackets have become their go-to pieces season after season.
Ahead the warmest winter coats that are worth the investment, according to the R29 Style team.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.