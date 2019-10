When it comes to trench coats, the options are seemingly endless. The trench has evolved since its sleek, clean lines and timeless belted silhouette first came into vogue. Co-created by British outfitter Thomas Burberry , the classic double-breasted khaki coat was rendered iconic in the wake of World War I after several prominent turns in the spotlight. Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca and Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s project an effortless cool in their characters’ signature trench coats. The look quickly became a favorite among glamorous stars such as Marlene Dietrich, Katherine Hepburn, Catherine Deneuve, and Greta Garbo.