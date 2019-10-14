Fashion trends may come and go, but trench coats are forever. The trench coat is a fall staple for a reason. It is simultaneously the perfect go-to outerwear to polish your cozy autumn looks and an eye-catching statement piece to complement the season’s crisp, cold weather.
When it comes to trench coats, the options are seemingly endless. The trench has evolved since its sleek, clean lines and timeless belted silhouette first came into vogue. Co-created by British outfitter Thomas Burberry, the classic double-breasted khaki coat was rendered iconic in the wake of World War I after several prominent turns in the spotlight. Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca and Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s project an effortless cool in their characters’ signature trench coats. The look quickly became a favorite among glamorous stars such as Marlene Dietrich, Katherine Hepburn, Catherine Deneuve, and Greta Garbo.
In 2019, the trench coat has taken a life of its own, as labels and designers make bold new statements with original colors, textiles, and cuts. The look is an opportunity to embrace tradition while
shaking up your closet — and it doesn’t hurt that a good trench coat can seamlessly transition between day and night.
From classic to cutting edge, we’ve rounded up options that will give your fall wardrobe a stylish boost this season.
