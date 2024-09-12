ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Most Wanted
ADVERTISEMENT

Wrangler x Staud Takes the Guesswork Out of Double Denim Outfits

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated September 12, 2024, 3:07 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Photo: Courtesy of Wrangler.
Third time’s the charm for Wrangler and Staud, as the two brands link up for another sure-to-be-hit collection.
Even with so many other fall denim collaborations popping up, this one stands out: The latest Wrangler x Staud capsule features bestsellers — including the fan-favorite Biggest Jean Jacket — with a twist (now in reversible shearling!), plus brand-new styles (including a cropped denim zip jacket, boasting a statement shearling collar) and fresh colorways for the cooler months (true blue, brown, green, black, and cream).
For jeans, there are (excitingly!) three new silhouettes: a cropped bootcut, a slim straight fit, and a dramatic flare. (Since wide-leg jeans are having a moment this fall, don’t be afraid to go bold with denim choice.) More on-trend additions include corset-inspired denim vests and split-hem denim maxi skirts. All the pieces can be mixed and matched easily, which takes the guesswork out of denim-on-denim styling for fall.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The nine-piece collection ranges between $165 and $395, and is available to shop at Wrangler.com and Staud.clothing, as well as in select Nordstrom stores. 
Photo: Courtesy of Staud x Wrangler.
Photo: Courtesy of Staud x Wrangler.
shop 5 products
Wrangler x Staud
The Everyday Jean
$194.99
Wrangler
$195.00
Staud
Wrangler x Staud
The Loose Jean
$194.99
Wrangler
$195.00
Staud
Wrangler x Staud
The Must Jean
$194.99
Wrangler
$195.00
Staud
Wrangler x Staud
The Cropped Boot Jean
$194.99
Wrangler
$195.00
Staud
Wrangler x Staud
The Maxi Skirt
$194.99
Wrangler
$195.00
Staud
Whether you choose to pair a cream denim jacket with matching flare jeans, a black denim vest with a green maxi skirt, or any Wrangler x Staud denim style with existing pieces in your fall wardrobe, the possibilities are endless. Partake in the Western fashion trend, or mix and match to your heart’s desire — just make sure to cart up your favorite pieces ASAP.
Photo: Courtesy of Staud x Wrangler.
Photo: Courtesy of Staud x Wrangler.
shop 4 products
Wrangler x Staud
Reversible Biggest Jean Jacket
$394.99
Wrangler
Wrangler x Staud
Trucker Top
$164.99
Wrangler
$165.00
Staud
Wrangler x Staud
The Minimal Jacket
$294.99
Wrangler
$295.00
Staud
Wrangler x Staud
The Biggest Jean Jacket
$294.99
Wrangler
$295.00
Staud
Shop the full collaboration at Wrangler and Staud

More from Shopping

ADVERTISEMENT